Ernest R. SimcikMarch 25, 1926 - October 27, 2019Ernest R. Simcik, 93, of Waco, passed away peacefully October 27, 2019, at a Waco nursing facility. Visitation with the family will be 9:30 to 10:00 a.m., Friday, November 22, at St. Mary's Catholic Church of the Assumption in Waco, followed by a Rosary at 10:00 a.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. at the church. Burial will be in Holy Cross Cemetery in Waco.In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Mary's Church, 1401 Washington Ave., Waco, TX 76701 or Providence Hospice, 6700 Sanger Ave., Waco, TX 76710The online Guest Book is available at www.oakcrestwaco.com

