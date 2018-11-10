Waurine SilerFeb. 6, 1925 - Nov. 2, 2018Waurine W. Siler, 93, passed away November 2, 2018, at home in Dallas, Texas. Burial will be 10:00 a.m., November 12, at Waco Memorial Park. A memorial will follow 4:00 to 6:00 p.m., at the home of her daughter, Shawna Phillips, of 305 Preakness Circle, Southlake, Texas.Waurine was born, February 6, 1925, the third of eight children, in Waco, Texas. She attended school in Hillsboro, where she won an award as best actress and played a role so convincingly her father ran on stage fearing for her safety; worked for the telephone office; married Captain Fred L. Siler six months after his release from Japanese POW camp; lived all over the country and Germany until retiring to Woodway, where the couple owned an apartment complex, enjoyed golf, and achieved Life Master status playing contract bridge. Grammy had a profound influence on her family. No one could match her story-telling, and we all knew magic was ahead when she said: "Once upon a time…"Waurine was preceded in death by her husband, Col. Fred L. Siler of Waco; parents, William J. Walker and Lola Virgie Walker, both of Waco; as well as a brother, William T. Walker; and sisters, June Zatopek and Cloris Graves.Survivors include her daughters, Candy Buckley and husband, Davidson Norris, of New York, NY, and Shawna Siler Phillips and husband, Guinn Martin Phillips, of Southlake; and three beloved grandchildren, Erin Buckley and partner, Heather Greeley of Brooklyn, NY, and Guinn Walker Phillips and Hallie Siler Phillips of Southlake.In lieu of flowers the family requests any memorials be made to the American Red Cross in her honor.The family invites you to leave a message or memory in our "Tribute Wall" at www.WHBfamily.com.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
