Edmund S. Sieja Feb. 17, 1933 - June 12, 2020 Edmund "Ed" Sieja of Waco passed peacefully to be with the Lord on June 12, 2020. A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10 a.m., Wednesday, June 17, at St. Louis Catholic Church, with the Rev. Ryan Higdon officiating. Burial will follow at Oakwood Cemetery. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m., Tuesday, June 16, with a Rosary service at 7 p.m., in the chapel of OakCrest Funeral Home. Social distancing guidelines will be observed and for those needing a disposable mask, one will be provided. Ed was born February 17, 1933, the fifth of nine children born to Aloysius (Allen) and Frances Sieja in Hamtramck, Michigan, a small Polish community surrounded by the City of Detroit. He began his working career at the age of 12 at a Five & Dime in Detroit. While finishing school, he worked as a truck driver, corner newspaper boy, and in various positions with the Dodge Truck Company. He served his country as part of the US Army in Korea, returning home to attend electronics school. In 1957, he married the love of his life, Betty Sieja. That same year he joined Huck Manufacturing Company and for the next 41 years, he worked his way up from the stock room to machinist to supervisor and purchasing agent. Ed and Betty raised two children, and in 1973, Ed's job brought his family to Waco. There the family joined St. Louis Catholic Church, where he served as an usher for more than 40 years and as a member of the local Knights of Columbus men's religious organization. In 1999, Ed lost his love following her brief battle with cancer. For the next 17 years, he filled his time volunteering at Providence Hospital, caring for his children and grandchildren, and scouring local garage sales and flea markets to fill his collecting passion of Christmas nutcrackers and German beer steins. He enjoyed working to refurbish his 1988 Corvette and driving it in classic car parades with best friend and longtime co-worker, Victor DuPart. Ed was diagnosed with Alzheimer's in 2015. Ed is survived by his son, David Sieja and wife, Theresa; their children, Christine Phillips, her husband, Greg, and their daughter, Elizabeth; Allan Sieja, wife, Lauren, and their children, Lillian and Ezra. Ed is also survived by his daughter, Judi Sieja Pierce and children, Collin, David, Jonathan and Matthew Norkiewicz. He is survived by his sisters, Henrietta and husband, Matt; Annie and husband, Charlie; brothers, Zigmund and Robert and wife, Karen; as well as more than 70 nieces, nephews and their children. Ed fought a courageous battle with Alzheimer's disease. The family would like to send a heartfelt thank you to the staff and caregivers at Stoney Brook Assisted Living Center of Hewitt and Bluebonnet Health Services for the compassionate care given to our father. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Association at www.alz.org to aid in research to battle and defeat this horrible, life-stealing disease. You may sign the online guestbook at www.oakcrestwaco.com.
