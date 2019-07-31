Ralph E. ShumateJuly 22, 1930 - July 26, 2019Ralph Shumate, age 89, of Waco, passed away Friday, July 26, 2019, in Waco. A graveside service will be held at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, August 3, 2019, at Waco Memorial Park.Ralph was born July 22, 1930, in Paris, Texas, son of Fred and Kathryn Shumate. He graduated from Waco High School in 1947, and later joined the army serving our country during the Korean War. On June 20, 1958, he married the love of his life, Wilma, and they raised three children together.Ralph was best known for his storytelling and his deep faith and commitment to the Lord. He shared his faith with everyone he met. He was a Bible scholar in his own right and taught Sunday school most of his adult life. In their retirement years, he and Wilma loved to travel and deal in antiques.Ralph was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Wilma; and son, Larry.Survivors include his daughters, Linda Underwood of Waco, and Ellen Self and husband, Cecil, of China Spring; sister, Wanda Lippert of Hewitt; grandchildren, Michael Underwood and fiancée, Kim Holt, Carrie Jones and husband, Darren, Nathan Self and wife, Julie, and Mandy Renfrow and husband, Brandon; eight grandchildren ; and many nieces and nephews.The family would like to express their deepest gratitude to the staff at St. Anthony's Care Center and the doctors and nurses at Baylor Scott & White Hillcrest.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.