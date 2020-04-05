Ann Shumate Aug. 11, 1945 - March 21, 2020 Evelyn Ann Shumate, 74, passed away peacefully in Waco, Texas, on Saturday, March 21, 2020, after a long battle with multiple myeloma. Ann was born in Shiner, Texas, on August 11, 1945, the middle child of Lorraine and J.M. Yater. The family later moved to Stanton, Texas, where she graduated high school. Ann continued her studies at Southwest Texas State in San Marcos, where she graduated with a B.A. in education that set the course for her professional life. After teaching in many different communities, Ann met Jim Shumate in La Grange, Texas, and they were married February 14, 1985. A committed lifelong educator, Ann eventually went back to school and earned a master's degree in education from Texas A&M, and became the junior high principal in Somerville, Texas. In her free time, Ann enjoyed gardening and sharing canned vegetables with friends and family, who were always glad to receive a jar of her dill pickles. She also loved to read and spend time with her dogs, especially her beloved Mia. Ann was preceded in death by her husband, Jim Shumate; her parents, Lorraine Montgomery and J.M. Yater; and her sister, Nina Seal. She is survived by her four children, Randall Steinhauser, Alicia Leffel, Amy McCourt and Monica Grim; six grandchildren; her brother, John Yater; two nieces; and numerous other relatives. Her family would like to give thanks to Interim Hospice and Visiting Angels, and especially Laura and Connie, who cared for and loved Ann until she passed away. In an abundance of caution due to the recent health issues, and in accordance with the CDC and the local county judge recommendations, the family has opted for a private family funeral. The family invites you to leave a message or memory on our "Tribute Wall" at www.WHBfamily.com.
