Nan Beth ShultzDec. 18, 1943 - Dec. 2, 2019Nan Beth Blanton Shultz passed away peacefully on December 2, 2019 in Waco, Texas. She was born on December 18, 1943 in Vernon, Texas, to Bert Frank Blanton and Ora Lee (Davis) Blanton.Nan grew up in Vernon, and then later in Waco, Texas, where she attended Waco High School, class of 1962. She later married Roy Martin Shultz on November 16, 1962 in Thalia, Texas. She had two children, Deana (Shultz) Lowe and Ron Shultz. After some moves she and her husband settled their family to live in Greenville, Texas.As her children were growing up, Nan was a homemaker and mother and was very involved in her children's school activities, in church and in the community. Once her children were older she opened a business, Apples for the Teacher, which served the educational needs of area teachers, schools, churches and homeschoolers. She owned and operated her business for more than two decades before retiring and moving to Woodway, Texas. The business was awarded with the CLEAN Greenville Award of Distinction in September of 1996 and with a Certificate of Appreciation for Community Partner Renewal by the Air Force Association of Northeast Texas in 2000.During her life she spent much of her time and effort on helping to lift up the community around her. Even as a youth she volunteered for her church, teaching Sunday school at age 15 and was a member of the Y-Teens program at the YMCA. She would go on to serve in various positions in her church throughout her lifetime. In Greenville she helped start a local chapter of the Texas Association for Children with Learning Disabilities. She participated in the PTA organizations of her children's schools, served as a board member of the local Red Cross Chapter and volunteered for FEMA. She was a member of the Daughters of the American Revolution which honored her with an award for Excellence in Community Service. She was one of the founding members of Hunt County Shared Ministries (FISH). She was honored with a surprise celebration and given the Special Service Award for her 15 years of service, including serving as Coordinator of FISH.Nan was a lifelong Methodist. She was most recently a member of Cogdell Memorial United Methodist Church in Waco, TX.She is survived by her husband, Roy Shultz of Waco; daughter, Deana (Shultz) Lowe of Greenville; son, Ron Shultz and wife, Liana, of Greenville; grandsons, Ryan Shultz of Leonard and David Lowe of Denton; step-grandchildren, Katy Dewberry of Tyler and Camden Dewberry of Springfield, MO.She was preceded in death by her parents.Visitation in Waco will be held from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m., Sunday, December 8, at Oakcrest Funeral Home. The funeral service will be held at 10:00 a.m., Monday, December 9, at Oakcrest. Visitation in Greenville will be from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m., Monday, December 9, at Coker-Mathews Funeral Home. A graveside service will be held at 10:00 a.m., Tuesday, December 10, at Lone Oak Cemetery in Lone Oak.In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Cogdell Memorial United Methodist Church at 1201 W. Hwy 6, Waco, TX 76712; Remember For Me at P.O. Box 31, Greenville, TX 75403; or the Alzheimer's Association (alz.org).We invite you sign the online guestbook at www.oakcrestwaco.com or www.cokermathews.com.
