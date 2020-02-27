Steven ShriverDec. 8, 1960 - Feb. 24, 2020Steven "Steve" Patrick Shriver went to live with the Lord in Eternal Paradise on February 24, 2020. For those who wish to attend, a celebration and remembrance of Steven's life will be 2:00 p.m., Friday, February 28, at St. Louis Catholic Church with the Rev. Edwin Kagoo officiating. Burial will follow at Waco Memorial Park. Visitation will be 5 to 7 p.m., with Rosary at 7:00 p.m., Thursday, February 27, at Wilkirson-Hatch-Bailey Funeral Home.Born on December 8, 1960, in Omaha, Nebraska, to Frank and Marcella Shriver, Steve was known for his contagious smile and happy attitude. He was a loving son, brother, and father. Steve was loved deeply by all who were lucky enough to know him. His smile, laughter, and kind heart will be missed every day.He was preceded in death by his mother, Marcella Rose Shriver; and his brother, Mark Allen Shriver.He is survived by his father, Frank Shriver, Jr., of Waco; his brother, Terrence Wayne Shriver; his two sisters, Theresa Marie Shriver and Susan Marie Buechele; his son, Steven James Shriver; two daughters, Kayla Marie Shriver and Amanda Holly Ray; and three grandchildren, Kess Allen Ray, Paisley Rhoades Ray, and Stella Rose Brantner.The family invites you to leave a message or memory on our "Tribute Wall" at www.WHBfamily.com.
Service information
Feb 28
Service
Friday, February 28, 2020
2:00PM
St Louis Catholic Church
2001 North 25th Street
Waco, TX 76707
Feb 27
Visitation
Thursday, February 27, 2020
5:00PM-7:00PM
Wilkirson-Hatch-Bailey Garden Room
6101 Bosque Blvd.
Waco, TX 76710
Feb 27
Rosary
Thursday, February 27, 2020
7:00PM
Wilkirson-Hatch-Bailey Garden Room
6101 Bosque Blvd.
Waco, TX 76710
Feb 28
Cemetery
Friday, February 28, 2020
12:00AM
Waco Memorial Park
6623 South Interstate 35
Robinson, TX 76706
