Joe Clint ShortJuly 24, 1943 - Sept. 14, 2018Joe Clint Short, 75, of Hot Springs Village, Arkansas, passed away, Friday, September 14, 2018, at his home after a long hard fought battle with cancer. Services will be held at 2:00 p.m., Saturday, September 29, at Adams Funeral Home in Marlin, Texas, with Ben Black officiating.He was born, July 24, 1943, in Marlin, Texas, to the late, Charlie and Bernice (Fuller) Short. He retired after 40 years as the Central Texas Division Equipment Manager at Young Brothers Knife River in Waco, Texas.Always doing a good job and working hard was very important to him. When he wasn't at his day job, he spent time working on the farm in Riesel, Texas. After retiring, he and Sally moved to Arkansas to be near their daughter, Tracy, where he enjoyed the wildlife, woodworking and taking care of his yard.He is survived by his wife, Sally; daughter, Tracy Short and Chris Keathley; brother, Norman Short and Josephine; special aunt, Annette Spadora; many cousins, nieces and nephews.In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the American Cancer Society.Online condolences at www.hotspringsfh.com.Hot Springs Funeral Home1017 Central AvenueHot Springs, Arkansas 71901(501) 623-8820Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
