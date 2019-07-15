Erma Ruth ShollJuly 18, 1924 - July 12, 2019Erma Ruth Sholl passed away Friday, July 12, 2019. Services will be 4:00 p.m., Tuesday, July 16, 2019, at Wilkirson-Hatch-Bailey Chapel. A visitation will begin at 3:00 p.m., Tuesday, one hour before the service. Burial will be Wednesday at Grove Hill Cemetery in Dallas. Erma was born July 18, 1924, in Waco, Texas, to T.B. and Bertha Rutherford. Erma Ruth was educated at La Vega High School. She married in 1945 to Herbert Sholl and left Texas for a few years and returned to live in Dallas. She worked at Mass Mutual Insurance and raised her children in Dallas. She was a die-hard Texan and enjoyed traveling around Texas with her family. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Herbert Sholl; and brother, T.B. Rutherford, Jr.; sister, Doris Commander; and her first son, John Rutherford Sholl. She is survived by one sister, JoAnn Simpson; son, Dennis Sholl and wife, Lecia; two grandchildren, Clint and Leah; and two great-grandchildren. Memorials may be made to the Alzheimer's Association (www.alz.org).The family invites you to leave a message or memory on our "Tribute Wall" at www.WHBfamily.com.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
