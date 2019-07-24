Delona ShiplettOct. 10, 1921 - July 22, 2019Delona "Pappy" Shiplett, 97, of Waco, passed away Monday, July 22, 2019, surrounded by his family. Graveside services will be 10 a.m., Thursday, July 25, at Waco Memorial Park, 6623 S I35, with Larry Reynolds officiating. The family will receive visitors from 5 to 7 p.m., Wednesday, July 24, at Pecan Grove Funeral Home, 3124 Robinson Dr. Waco.Delona was born October 10, 1921 to William and Ada (Mink) Shiplett. He served his country in the Army from 1941 to 1945 during World War II as Military Police in Japan and then the Pacific area in Hawaii. He began a 40 year teaching career in 1949, after graduating with Master Degrees in English and Religion from Baylor. Delona married Alyda M. Groth on January 28, 1950 at Memorial Baptist Church in Waco and they enjoyed 69 wonderful years together. They were blessed with two children, Darrell and Cheryl. He has been a member of Western Heights Church since 1961. Delona enjoyed painting, gardening and being with family, as well as bible school and area small churches.He is preceded in death by his parents; and siblings, Clona, Leona, William, Vira Ellen Berryman, and Ann Cavaness.Delona was survived by his wife Alyda; children, Darrell Shiplett and Cheryl Tucker; brother, Francis and wife, Deana; grandchildren, Jarrod Shiplett and wife, Suly, Karmae Shiplett, Travis Tucker and wife, Karla, Shane Tucker and fiancée, Amy, and Holly Tucker; great-grandchild, Joseph; and many nieces and nephews.Honorary pallbearers will be his grandchildren.In lieu of flowers, the family welcomes donations to the Dementia Foundation, your favorite bible school program, or a charity of your choice.The family would like to give a special thanks to Bluebonnet Hospice and Visiting Angels.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
