Alyda Maye ShiplettJan. 28, 1926 - Aug. 21, 2019Alyda Maye Groth Shiplett, 93, of Waco, went to be with her Heavenly Father, Wednesday, August 21, 2019. A graveside service will take place 10 a.m., Wednesday, August 28, at Waco Memorial Park, 6623 S. I35, Waco, with The Reverend Terry Johnston, Pastor, First Baptist Church, McGregor officiating. The family will receive visitors from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m., Tuesday, August 27, at Pecan Grove Funeral Home, 3124 Robinson Dr. Waco.Alyda was born January 28, 1926, in Riesel, Texas, to Wesley Charles and Emma Antonio Wolter Groth. She graduated from Waco High School and married Mr. Delona Shiplett in Waco on January 28, 1950. They enjoyed 69 years together until his passing earlier this year. Alyda graduated from Baylor University with BA in Education in 1953, and began her 30 year teaching career in Waco Elementary Schools. Her passion was teaching and educating children, with a focus on reading and penmanship. She loved God and her church, having been baptized as a child, she was strong in her faith. Alyda could be found spending time in her garden; she and Delona were known for their azaleas. She had a fondness for birds, keeping a large collection of ceramic bird figurines. Alyda enjoyed singing in church choirs, including recording with her sister, Annette Warren. Above all, she loved her grandchildren; she retired to take care of them and spent time taking them to the library, sporting events and teaching them multiplication facts. Her favorite time was family get-togethers and special occasions where she could try new recipes and cook for everyone around.She was preceded in death by her husband just one month ago; parents; siblings, Ervin Groth, Lydia Braswell, Edna Gaeke, Angus Morris, Esther Groth, Louella Arnold, Carl Groth, Herman Groth, Glenn Groth, and Annette Warren.Alyda is survived by her son, Darrell Shiplett and wife, Cheryl; daughter, Cheryl Tucker and husband, Johnny; grandchildren, Karmae Shiplett, Jarrod Shiplett and wife, Suly, Travis Tucker and wife, Karla, Shane Tucker and fiancée, Amy, and Holly Tucker; great-grandchild, Joseph Shiplett; and many nieces and nephews.The family would like to thank Molly and Devon at Bluebonnet Hospice, as well as Darlene and Amanda at Visiting Angels for their loving care of Alyda.In lieu of flowers, the family welcomes a donation to an educational charity of your choice in Alyda's name.Online guestbook at www.pecangrovefuneral.com.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
