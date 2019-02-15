Philip SherrodAug. 26, 1935 - Feb. 13, 2019Philip Wright Sherrod, 83, passed away Wednesday, February 13, 2019. A graveside service will be 10:30 a.m., Sunday, February 17, 2019 at Ever Green Memorial Park in Crockett, Texas. A Celebration of Life service will be 3:30 p.m., Sunday, February 17, 2019, at First Baptist Church, Woodville. A visitation with the family will be 4:00 to 6:00 p.m., Friday, February 15, 2019, at First Baptist Church, Woodway.In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made to First Baptist Church, Woodville's youth group travel fund.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com

