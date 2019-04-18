Rhea Ann SheroskyJan. 3, 1944 - April 16, 2019Rhea A. Sherosky, 75, of Waco, Texas passed away Tuesday, April 16, 2019 surrounded by her loving family. A memorial service will be 2 p.m., Friday, April 19, at OakCrest Funeral Home. Visitation for family and friends will be from 5-7 p.m. Thursday, April 18, at the funeral home.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com

