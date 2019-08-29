Mark E. SheltonApril 7, 1961 - Aug. 26, 2019Early Monday morning, on August 26, 2019, Mark "Big Dog" Eugene Shelton, 58, of Waco, TX, took hands with our heavenly Lord whom guided him through the light to his own late father. A Celebration of Life will be held at 1:30 p.m., Saturday, August 31, at Waco Memorial Park Mausoleum, 6623 South Interstate 35, with Rev. Robin Ford officiating.Mark was born April 7, 1961 in Frankfurt, Germany to Kenneth and Ingrid Shelton. There he met the love of his life, Nikola Irene, whom he has shared the last 42 years with. Mark's larger than life personality always filled up a room. He never met a stranger, and could BS with anyone. Mark was a hardworking man, spending 10 years with Wilsonart, owner-operator of his own trucking business, car lot and detail shop. Rounding out his time with AAFES for 19 years.Mark could grocery shop like no other. He loved a good comedy movie and the A&E network. His daughters have many memories of him bringing home the worst B+ rated movies; and of his giving up many hours in each of their extracurricular activities. Mark would bend over backwards for anyone and give it his all and he would always lend an open ear.Mark is survived by his wife Nikola; their precious daughters and their spouses, Natali and Christian Madrigal, Kristina and Chase Zavoina, and Jessika and Brent King; as well as five grandchildren, Joaquin, Kennedy, Ingrid, Brooks and Drew. He is also survived by his mother, Ingrid Shelton; and his sister, Sissy Mynarcik and husband, Louis and their two children, Nathan and Raychel Mynarcik.He was preceded in death by his father, Kenneth M. Shelton.In lieu of flowers, the family is kindly asking for donations in this unexpected tragedy to be made through Venmo @Natali-Madrigal-17Online guestbook www.pecangrovefuneral.comSign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
+1
+1
Photo Gallery
A roll call of notable people who have died in 2019:
A former president and first lady. The Queen of Soul. A world-famous chef. A crusading pastor. A war hero turned statesman. A roll call of more than 100 notable people who died in 2018:
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Most Popular
-
Teenager arrested, accused of raping girl
-
Two Waco ISD trustees voice concern with superintendent pick
-
Marlin police chief under criminal investigation kills himself
-
Robinson man gets life in prison without parole in sexual abuse of stepdaughter
-
Mart man arrested, accused of hitting, threatening to shoot wife, daughter
In memory
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.