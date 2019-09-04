Dorothy L. SheltonDec. 11, 1925 - Aug. 29, 2019Dorothy Shelton passed away on August 29, 2019 surrounded by her family. Services will be at 11 a.m., Thursday, September, at Pleasant Olive Baptist Church.Burial in Doris Miller Cemetery.Dorsey-Keatts, WacoSign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com

