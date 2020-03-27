Leroy Shelby, Jr.
April 20, 1927 - March 17, 2020
Leroy Shelby Jr. passed away on Tuesday, March 17, 2020, at the age of 92. Preceded in death by his parents, Leroy Shelby, Sr. and Azzie Lee Shelby; and his sisters, Pearlie Jewel Williams, Dorothy Pearl Shelby, and Dora Lee Hamilton.
Leroy Shelby Jr. was born on Wednesday, April 20, 1927, in Waxahachie, Texas, and was the second child. He professed his Christian faith at an early age while a member of Union Missionary Baptist Church.
Leroy graduated from A.J. Moore High and entered into the Army. He loved to be the center of attention and would tell family stories, travel, read, sing, and cook. He loved to prepare Crackling Cornbread or pecan pies.
Leroy will be remembered as the guardian of the family tree of our ancestors and wanted everyone to have access to his great mind of remembrance.
He is survived by his sister, Luevenia "Baba " Clardy of Woodway; brother, David Clardy of Missouri City; his oldest cousin, Robert J. Robinson of Waco; and a host of nephews, nieces, and friends.
The family is saddened to announce, due to the mandate of the Federal Government which relates to COVID-19 guidelines, his memorial service has been postponed.
