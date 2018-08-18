Edith ShelburneMay 28, 1924 - Aug. 16, 2018Edith Shelburne passed away, Thursday, August 16, 2018. Graveside services will be 11:00 a.m., Monday, August 20, at Waco Memorial Park with Rev. Wayne Williams officiating. Visitation will be 2:00 to 4:00 p.m., Sunday, August 19, at Wilkirson-Hatch-Bailey Funeral Home.Edith was born, May 28, 1924, in Mart, Texas, to Oscar and Lorinda Roberts. Edith was educated in Mart and graduated from Mart High School. She worked at Zales Jewelers, L. Fred & Son Jewelers, and was a bookkeeper at O.G. Wilson, a division of Zales, when she retired in 1986. She enjoyed ceramics, cooking, her family, and working in her yard.She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Micager Shelburne; two sisters, Lucille Roberts and Vergie Robinson; and one brother, Rexford Roberts.She is survived by her son, Mike Shelburne and wife, Beth; one grandson, Michael Shelburne; a sister-in-law, Margie Shelburne; and several nieces and nephews.The family invites you to leave a message or memory on our "Tribute Wall" at www.WHBfamily.com.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
