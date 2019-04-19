Katherine ShehornSept. 29, 1956 - April 14, 2019Katherine Ann Shehorn, 62, passed away on April 14, 2019, in Austin.Funeral services will be held at 3:00 p.m., Saturday, April 20, at Lake Shore Funeral Home Chapel in Waco, with a visitation one hour prior to the service. A private family interment will be at Hillcrest Cemetery in Temple.Thoughts and memories may be shared at www.LakeShoreFH.com.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.