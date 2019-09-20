Michael SheedyOct. 22, 1951 - Sept. 13, 2019Michael Sheedy passed away peacefully on Friday, September 13, 2019. Services will be 10:00 a.m., Friday, September 20, at Wilkirson-Hatch-Bailey Funeral Home, with burial at Oakwood Cemetery.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com

