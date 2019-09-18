Michael SheedyOct. 22, 1951 - Sept. 13, 2019Michael Sheedy passed away peacefully on Friday, September 13, 2019, surrounded by his wife and children. Services will be 10:00 a.m., Friday, September 20, at Wilkirson-Hatch-Bailey, with burial at Oakwood Cemetery. A visitation will be 6:00 to 8:00 p.m., Thursday, September 19, at Wilkirson-Hatch-Bailey Funeral Home.Michael was born on October 22, 1951, in Kansas City, Missouri, and grew up in Haddenfield, New Jersey. He is the second child of six born to Ann Trautschold Sheedy and Fred Sheedy.Michael owned C.M. Trautschold Millwork Company, which was started by his great-grandfather, Charles Trautschold, in 1893. Michael and his cousin, Joe Chatham, took over the business from their grandfather, Joe Trautschold, and uncle, Jerome Trautschold, in the early eighties. Michael took sole ownership of the business in 2005 and was so proud of this business. He truly enjoyed this profession; woodwork ran through his blood. Trautschold Millwork, the oldest family business in Waco, has been in commercial and high-end residential millwork for 126 years.In 1985, Michael met the love of his life, Melanie Young, while working on the millwork for The Brazos Queen II, a riverboat restaurant that Melanie's father, F.M. Young, was building. The two had an instant connection and were married the next year.Michael and Melanie were blessed to have thirty-three years together and two children, Chris and Alyssa. He was a wonderful father who was always involved in his children's activities, and he was incredibly proud of them and their accomplishments.Michael loved a good road trip, especially if it involved a motorcycle. He took numerous trips throughout the United States with his riding buddies—including a cross-country trip to Canada. You could always find him at the front of the pack, controlling the GPS.An avid outdoorsman, one of Michael's biggest passions was hunting. During deer season you could find him on a deer lease with his friends and a bow in hand. While he was always hunting for the "big one" he also enjoyed simply sitting in the deer stand and being outside. He would spend his spare time down by the river near his house, either sitting with friends who lived nearby or riding around on heavy work equipment creating new trails on the family's land.Michael had a wonderful sense of humor and dearly loved his family and friends. He was loyal and generous to so many and will be deeply missed.He was preceded in death by his father-in-law, F. M. Young; and sister, Claire McDonnell.Michael is survived by his wife, Melanie Sheedy; son, Chris Sheedy and wife, Angela, of Waco; and daughter, Alyssa Sheedy of Houston; parents, Ann and Fred Sheedy; brother, Scott Sheedy and wife, Mary, from New Jersey; sisters, Gay Cotter of Waco, Ann Sheedy from Philadelphia and Meg Scholl from Virginia. He is also survived by his mother-in-law, Gloria Young; Melanie's sisters, Kim and husband, David Jung, of Waco, and Susan and husband, Bern Abplanalp; and brother, Davis Young and wife, Molly of College Station; nieces and nephews, Jennifer Jung, Rebecca and husband, Brandon Moseley, Channing, Davis Michael, Sheridan and Brielle Young, Eddie and Mike Cotter, Ethan and Graham Scholl.Pallbearers are Mike Humphrey, Ken Koeritz, Walter Lacy, Jimmy Barnes, Sterling Thompson, Andy Horn, Tony Wommack and Raymond Latham.In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to Meals on Wheels, Caritas, Salvation Army or Providence Hospital.The family invites you to leave a message or memory on our "Tribute Wall" at www.WHBfamily.com.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
