Jessie Shaw

Jan. 20, 1934 - March 13,2020

(Sunrise) January 20, 1934 (Sunset) March 13, 2020

Jessie Dorcus Shaw, age 86, departed this life peacefully at home with her family by her side. Funeral services will be Noon, March 21, at Rocky Creek Baptist Church in Mart, Texas. A private burial will be held at the Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Killeen, Texas.

To plant a tree in memory of Jessie Shaw as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Load entries