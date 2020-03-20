Jessie Shaw
Jan. 20, 1934 - March 13, 2020
Jessie Dorcus Shaw, age 86, departed this life peacefully at home with her family by her side. The funeral services originally scheduled have been canceled. A private burial will be held at the Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Killeen, Texas.
Jessie was born on January 20, 1934, to the union of Michael and Jessie Gray in Coolidge, Texas. She was one of eleven children. She dated and later married her college sweetheart, the Rev. Arthur Shaw Jr. in 1956, and in their union shared five beautiful children, one girl and four boys. Jessie gave her life to Christ at an early age while still in Coolidge, Texas. After moving to Waco, she joined Carver Park Baptist Church. In 1994, she joined her husband as Pastor and First Lady of Rocky Creek Baptist Church in Mart, Texas, where they retired after 18 years. Jessie was a kind, selfless, committed, and hardworking Angel. Jessie graduated from Paul Quinn College in 1956 with a nursing degree. Her entire working career was spent helping others stay healthy. She never said "no" to anyone in need, she was a mom to many. She had a radiant spirit and always the biggest smile.
Jessie was proceeded in death by her husband of 56 years; her parents; and eight siblings.
She is survived by one sister, Mary Johnson Scott; one brother, Brucy Gray; one daughter, Audrey Denise Shaw; four sons, Michael Eric Shaw, Arthur Victor Shaw, Mark Stephen Shaw, and Derrick Lynn Shaw; six grandchildren, Michael Shaw Jr., LaTonya Stanley, Arthur Shaw ll, Lakeshia Carter, Cody Whitley, and James Shaw; eleven great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild, and numerous nieces and nephews.
