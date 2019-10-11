Kenton ShaverApril 4, 1966 - Sept. 30, 2019Kenton Shaver, 53, of Waco, TX, passed away peacefully on Monday September 30, 2019 at home with his family by his side. The service will be held at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, October 12, at Temple Holiness, 700 Houston St., Waco, TX. Kenton was born April 4, 1966 in Arlington, TX. His parents are Vera Brewer and Kenneth Shaver.

