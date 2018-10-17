William H. SharpNov. 23, 1947 - Oct. 11, 2018William H. Sharp passed away Thursday, October 11, 2018.A graveside service will be held at 1:00 p.m., Thursday, October 18, 2018, at Waco Memorial Park, 6623 S. IH-35, Waco, Texas 76706.William was preceded in death by his parents and sister, Sharon.He is survived by his brother, Gary Heidman and wife Lynne; brother, Reginald Heidman and wife, Mary; and brother, Monty Sharp.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com

