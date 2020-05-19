Virginia Sharp
Jan. 6, 1942 - May 8, 2020
Virginia Ann "Ginger" was born in Dallas, Texas, on Jan. 6, 1942, and the Lord called her to be with Him on May 8, 2020, from her home in Robinson, Texas. Graveside services will be at 1 p.m., Thursday, May 21, at Rosemound Cemetery. The Reverend Darrell Abercrombie will serve as officiant.
Ginger is survived by her husband of 42 years, John Sharp; son, David Ross and companion, Cheryl Jaster; son, Danny Ross and wife, Brenda; son, Darryl Ross and wife, Becky; daughter, Donya Jacks and husband, Phil; stepdaughter, Roxanne Lewallen and husband, Greg; stepdaughter, Rhonda Sharp; and stepson Cyle Sharp and wife, Sharla; grandchildren, Amber Hord, Bentley Freed and husband, David, Allyson Huntley and husband, Erick, Evan Ross and wife, Julia, Haley Jo Ross, Josh Lewallen, Leska Lewallen, Dallas Alves, Jett Sharp and wife, Seasons, Belynn Burruel and husband, Coy; and great-grandchildren, Lucy Sharp, Jasper Sharp, Joplin Burruel, and Indie Burruel. She is further survived by brother, Jimmy Hyde; brother, Wayne Hyde and wife, Kelly; brother, Jerry Hyde and wife, Shirley; sister, Becky Cox and husband, Mike; sister, Mary Nathanson and husband, Robert; extended family, Tamara, Keith, Brazos, and Rhyder Youngblood; along with numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins. Ginger was preceded in death by her parents, JL Hyde and Mollie Hyde Wood; sisters, Molly Hammond and Kay Awad; sisters-in-law, Sue Hyde and Priscilla Hyde; and brothers-in-law, David Irby and Douglas Hammond.
Only having a sixth grade education due to family circumstances, she decided she wanted more in life. She went on to earn her GED and attended business classes at MCC. Ginger was an entrepreneur who, over the span of her joyous life, owned and operated four different businesses in Robinson and Waco. She also used her life circumstances and education to speak to inmates at numerous women's prisons to encourage and inspire them to realize life can begin anew. She enjoyed vacationing in the American Southwest, especially Zion and Arches National Parks in Utah, camping and fishing at Lake Waco, swimming, music, and art. More than anything, she enjoyed spending time with her family and friends.
Donations may be made in Ginger's name to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital www.stjude.org.
Online guestbook www.pecangrovefuneral.com.
