Sue SharpJuly 22, 1920 - October 5, 2018Elona Gwendolyn Sharp, better known as "Sue" to her family and friends, passed away at the age of 98. Sue was born in Limestone County to Luther and Katie Alford. She was raised in the community of Alto Springs, near Kosse, and graduated from Kosse High School in 1938. At the age of 19, Sue married Robert Sanford Sharp. They had one son, Robert Neal "Bobby" Sharp. They lived in several different places around Texas before making their home in Marlin. Sue worked as a clerk at the Falls Hotel then as an accounting clerk at Torbett-Hutchings-Smith Hospital for twenty-six years until her first retirement. She was called out of retirement in 1986 to become the first manager of the newly established Falls County Samaritan House, a job she truly loved because it allowed her to help so many people. She retired from the Samaritan House in 2008. Sue loved to read and work crossword puzzles, but her greatest joy in life was visiting with family and friends. She was a member of Trinity Memorial Baptist Church in Marlin.Sue was preceded in death by her parents, Luther and Katie Alford; brother, Framon Alford; son, Bobby Sharp; and grandson, Wesley Alan Sharp. She is survived by her grandson, Steve Sharp and wife, Barbara, of Marlin; great-grandsons, Wesley Sharp and Jeffrey Sharp of Terrell; former daughter-in-law, Joy Sharp Kelley and husband, Horace "Shorty" of Salado; sisters, Evelyn Vandiver of Kosse and Katy Null of Austin; and numerous nieces and nephews.A graveside service will be held at 10:00 a.m., Monday, October 8, at the Kosse Cemetery. The family requests that memorial donations be made to Falls County Samaritan House.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
