Mary SharpMay 12, 1923 - Feb. 13, 2019Mary Elizabeth Sharp, 95, of Waco, passed away Wednesday, February 13, 2019.Visitation will be from 3:00 until 5:00 p.m., Sunday, February 17, at Lake Shore Funeral Home, 5201 Steinbeck Bend Rd., in Waco. Funeral services will be 10:00 a.m., Monday, February 18, at Lake Shore Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Waco Memorial Park.In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Mary's honor to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.View the complete obituary and share thoughts and memories at www.LakeShoreFH.com.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.