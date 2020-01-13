Billy C. SharpJan. 28, 1936 - Jan. 11, 2020Billy Charles Sharp, age 83, of Bellmead, passed away peacefully in Waco, surrounded by his wife, children, and grandchildren on January 11, 2020.Funeral Services will be led by grandson, the Reverend Chad McAninch, at 2:00 p.m., on Wednesday, January 15, 2020, at Lake Shore Funeral Home with burial at Moore Cemetery in Chalk Bluff, Texas.Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m., Tuesday, January 14, 2020, at Lake Shore Funeral Home, 5201 Steinbeck Bend in Waco.Billy was preceded in death by his parents, Charlie C. and Dora (Casey) Sharp; sister, Christine Sharp Taylor.Billy is survived by his loving wife of 63 years, Louise Woodruff Sharp; one son, Kenneth (Liz) Sharp of Robinson; three daughters, Donna Sharp and Kurt Slaughter of Woodway, Gina (Frank) Kuzniarek, Jr. of Bremond, and Cheryl (Rick) Cummings of Chalk Bluff; 14 grandchildren, Reverend Chad (Dr Nicole) McAninch, Chase (Shelly) McAninch, Kent (Lauren) Kuzniarek, Kyle (Amy) Kuzniarek, Dr. Erik (Mindy) Cummings, Leah Cummings, Alexis Sharp, Celeste Sharp, Blanca Sharp, Philip (Hailey) Sharp, Thomas Sharp, Delanie Sharp, Isaac Sharp, Luke Sharp, 10 great-grandchildren and one due in February.Billy was a strong believer in his Baptist faith. He was an honorable, good man and provider. He loved sharing wisdom with his grandchildren. He also loved to travel.Billy was a member of the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers (IBEW local 72) for 63 years. He worked for General Tire Company 26 years.Pallbearers will be Chase McAninch, Kent Kuzniarek, Kyle Kuzniarek, Dr. Erik Cummings, Philip Sharp, and Thomas Sharp. Honorary pallbearers will be Isaac Sharp and Luke Sharp.In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to American Heart Association or St. Jude's Children's Hospital.Thoughts and memories may be shared at www.LakeShoreFH.com.
