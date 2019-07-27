Avery SharpOct. 5, 1942 - July 25, 2019Avery Sharp passed away Thursday, July 25, 2019. Services are pending.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com

Sine Nomine

With deepest sympathy, Bradford Willis

