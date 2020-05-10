John Sharman Oct. 27, 1930 - May 7, 2020 John W. Sharman passed away Thursday, May 7, 2020. Services will be Monday, May 11, at Waco Memorial Park. John was born October 27, 1930, in Lindale, Texas, to John Nathaniel and Lena Mae Sharman. He served in the U.S. Air Force during the Korean War and received an honorable discharge in 1955. John was a sales rep with Reckitt Benckiser and retired in 1987. He was a gifted artist. His family will be enriched by this legacy he has created. John was loved by many and will be greatly missed. John was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Carroll Clinton; wife, Christine; and nephew, Dale Sharman. He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Joyce E. Sharman; daughters, Jill Meredith and husband, Leon; Jamie Ries and husband, Chuck; son, Adrian Sharman and wife, Sandy; grandchildren, Jason Garner, Joni Meredith, Colby Meredith, David Meredith, Austin Ries, Morgan Ries, Laura Rios and John Rios; and 12 great-grandchildren. The family invites you to leave a message or memory on our "Tribute Wall" at www.WHBfamily.com.

To plant a tree in memory of John Sharman as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Load entries