Dewey Shannon April 29, 1934 - May 22, 2020 Dewey Shannon, 86, of Waco, passed away peacefully Friday, May 2020, in Waco. Visitation will begin at 10:00 a.m., Wednesday, May 27, at Lake Shore Funeral Home followed by the funeral service at 11:00 a.m. in the funeral home chapel. A private burial will follow the service at Waco Memorial Park. Dewey was born in Marshall, Arkansas, in 1934. A self-described "hillbilly", he decided very early in life that there had to be a better way to make a living than plowing the hills of Arkansas while "staring a donkey in the butt". So, he convinced his school principal to let him graduate early and then struck off at age 16 with his twin brother, Hugh, to Metuchen, New Jersey, to forge his own way. Dewey found a construction crew that would hire him on and a boarding house that would put him up. He committed to saving 50 cents a day and started a lifelong practice of working hard, doing things his own way and pinching pennies. A few years later, Dewey moved to Chicago to find better work and there met the love of his life and future wife, Betty Ruth Brock. They married and had four children, Mike, Darryl, Elizabeth (Acker) and Cassandra (Nunley). With an entrepreneurial spirit and an unrivaled work ethic, Dewey began a successful business in Chicago as a contractor, homebuilder, investor and developer. After years of fighting off the frigid Chicago winters and the local labor unions, Dewey hopped in his plane in 1973 and headed south. En route, he noticed a small city sitting on the banks of the Brazos River that looked ripe for development. Believing this might be just what he was looking for, he staked his claim, bought 100 acres on the river, and started what would ultimately be a thriving career as the developer of numerous residential subdivisions throughout McLennan County, Western Sizzlin restaurants throughout the country, and great relationships with the hundreds of contractors, employees and bankers with whom he worked along the way. Dewey was known for his quick wit, his unmistakable voice, his keen business acumen, and his insatiable habit of chewing cigars. He was a devoted provider for his family and was "Paw-paw" to his six grandchildren: Taryn Shannon, Candice Jones, Christian Shannon, Ali Stalford, Victoria Acker and Jordan Diaz. Thoughts and memories may be shared at www.LakeShoreFH.com.
