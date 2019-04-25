Janie ShanksNov. 9, 1945 - April 20, 2019Janie Burleson Shanks, 73, of Hubbard, passed away Saturday, April 20, 2019, at a Temple hospital. Funeral services will be 2:00 p.m., Friday, April 26, at First Baptist Church of Hubbard, with interment to follow in Fairview Cemetery.The family will receive friends from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m., Thursday, April 25 at Wade Funeral Home.Please sign the memorial guestbook for Janie at www.wadefuneralhome.net.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.