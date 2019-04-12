Calvin ShafferDec. 5, 1939 - April 10, 2019Calvin Shaffer entered eternity Wednesday, April 10, 2019, but his New Life in Christ Jesus really began about 1971. Calvin heard the Good News of Jesus who paid the entire sin debt of everyone who would ever live with His Precious sinless life, and death, and resurrection to life forevermore. Calvin confessed that Jesus is Lord, and believed that God raised Jesus from the dead. Calvin was saved from eternal death to enteral life with Jesus Christ. Everyone who calls on the name of the Lord will be saved. Calvin heard of this wonderful gift of Jesus while in church with his soon to be wife, Gaylynn, and as a result put his faith in Jesus. Calvin and Gaylynn were married for 47 years. Her witness helped bring Calvin to Jesus. Calvin was a faithful husband, a diligent provider, and a joyful, stable, and realistic man who stood on the bedrock of Jesus Christ.Calvin was born December 5, 1939, in Garfield, Arkansas, graduated from Holly High School, Holly, Colorado. His 94 year old mother, Mildred Elizabeth Duke, lives in Waco, Texas. Calvin was the first-born of five siblings: Billie Duke (wife, Linda), Beth Kwasnice, Sandy Groth, and Pam Moore. Calvin worked for TXU Dallas for 27 years, Red Cross for five years, and Penske Truck Rental for 19 years. Calvin began his long work history as a 16 year old, working for a farmer in Holly, Colorado.Memorial service for Calvin Shaffer will be held at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, April 13, 2019, in the Chapel of Highland Baptist Church.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
