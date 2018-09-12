Brian Allen SeymourSept. 19, 1978 - Sept. 10, 2018Brian Allen Seymour, 39, of Waco, passed away Monday September 10, 2018, surrounded by his family. Funeral services will be 1 p.m. Friday September 14, at Pecan Grove Funeral Home, 3124 Robinson Dr., with Pastor David Cozart officiating. The family will receive visitors from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, September 13, at the funeral home.Brian was born September 19, 1978 to Randall Seymour and Darlene Smith. He was raised in Waco. He went to Waco schools and furthered his career in education. Brian had a great love of life. He grew up with a feisty Granny who he loved and cherished. His Granny gave him a love for cooking, gardening, and everything life had to offer. Brian spent a lot of time with his uncles, Tommy, Jerry, Ronnie and William. They taught him about the birds and the bees, all things camping and outdoors. He loved being with family. His love for football shown through as he participated in many Waco High School events on and off the field.He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Frances and Herbert Moore, and Ruben Martin; and uncles, William Martin, and Tommy Martin.Brian is survived by his children, Karina, Victoria, Isabella, and Anthony; their mother, Heather Seymour; his mother, Darlene Smith and husband, Ken; father, Randall Seymour and wife, Julie; sister, Brittany Kroll and husband, Randall; brothers, Craig Seymour and Michael Smith; best friends, James Stewart and Anthony Cash; fiancé, Terry Sanchez; nieces, Sadie, Abrianna, and Ariel; nephews, Easton, Brayden, Christopher, Isaac, Isiah, and Darian; godchildren, Angel, James, Jayla, and Elaina, as well as extended family and friends.Pallbearers will be James Stewart, Ricky Shands, Samuel Shands, and Corey Ephraim. Honorary pallbearers will be Craig Seymour, and Anthony Cash.In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the National Kidney Foundation or Waco High Football program.Online guestbook at www.pecangrovefuneral.com.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
