Waco, TX (76701)

Today

Scattered thunderstorms in the morning, then mainly cloudy during the afternoon with thunderstorms likely. High 86F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

A few clouds from time to time. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 72F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.