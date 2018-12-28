Ann SeversonJan. 8, 1918 - Dec. 18, 2018Ann (Larmour) Severson passed away on December 18, three weeks shy of her 101st birthday. Funeral services will be held at Adam's Funeral Home, 129 Coleman Street in Marlin, Texas on Saturday, December 29. A short visitation will precede the funeral at 10:00 a.m. Service will begin at 11:00 a.m, with graveside burial immediately following.She was preceded in death by her parents, Henry and Sybil Larmour; her husband, Dick; her son, Ricky; and her four sisters, Grace, Cora, Mary, and Sybil. Ann is survived by her three sons, Dick (Marcy), Micky (Kathy), and Nicky; ten grandchildren; 11 great grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.Flowers to celebrate Ann's life may be sent to Adam's Funeral Home, or memorials in her name can be made to Meals on Wheels in Marlin, Texas, 104 Hays St., Marlin, TX, 76661.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
+1
+1
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.