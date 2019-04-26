George E. SesslerSept. 24, 1927 - April 25, 2019George Earl Sessler, 91, of Waco, passed away Thursday, April 25, 2019. Graveside services will be held at 2:30 p.m., Saturday, April 27, at Oakwood Cemetery. Visitation with the family will be held from 11:30 to 2:00 p.m., Saturday, at St. Catherine's Community Room.George was born September 24, 1927, in Waco, to George Martin and Ruth Mae (Cockrell) Sessler.He proudly served his country in the U.S. Army Air Corps from May 1946 to November 1947 as a Motion Picture Projectionist. George went on to further his career in the motion picture and film industry when he went to work for KWTX Broadcasting as a Film Director. George retired from KWTX-TV after 35 years of service.George was preceded in death by his parents; and son, George Dale Sessler.He is survived by his wife of 70 years, Joyce; sister-in-law, Carolyn Mounce and husband, Jerry; and numerous nieces and nephews.Special thank you to nephew and niece Donald and Roxanne Purvis for their love and care over the years.If desired, memorial contributions in George's name may be made to the charity of your choice.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com

