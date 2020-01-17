Tristan D. SerranoMay 16, 1983 - January 14, 2020Tristan Denice Serrano, 36, of Waco, Texas, passed away surrounded by her loving family, January 14, 2020 at her residence. Funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m., Monday, January 20, at OakCrest Funeral Home, with Pastor Pat Riley officiating. Burial will follow at Oakwood Cemetery. Visitation will be 5:00 to 8:00 p.m., with a prayer service beginning at 7:00 p.m., Sunday, January 19, at OakCrest Funeral Home.

