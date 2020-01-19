Tristan D. SerranoMay 16, 1983 - Jan. 14, 2020Tristan Denice Serrano, 36, of Waco, Texas, passed away surrounded by her loving family, on January 14, 2020 at her residence. Funeral services will be at 10:00 a.m., Monday, January 20, 2020, at OakCrest Funeral Home, with Pastor Pat Riley officiating. Burial will follow at Oakwood Cemetery. Visitation will be 5:00 to 8:00 p.m., with a prayer service beginning at 7:00 p.m., Sunday, January 19, 2020, at OakCrest Funeral Home.Tristan was born in Temple, Texas to Bobby Joe and Sally (Rodriguez) Horten, Jr., on May 16, 1983. She attended Waco schools, graduating from University High, where she was a cheerleader; M.C.C. graduating with Honors, and receiving her Bachelor's Degree from Tarleton State University, in Child Development and Family Studies. Tristan married the love of her life, Nicholas Isaiah Serrano on August 29, 2003. She started her work career at Poppa Rollo's, and then at Ross Department Store and Texas Life Insurance. Tristan was devoted to Kingdom Angels Day Care and was a co-owner of Ol'Timers BBQ Restaurant. She was a loving daughter, wife, mother and a great friend to all. She was preceded in death by her father; grandfather, Keith R. Horten; and uncle, Michael Horten.Tristan is survived by her loving husband of 16 years, Nicholas Isaiah Serrano; son, Micaiah Nicolas Serrano; mother, Sally Ann Jordan and husband, Brian Keith Jordan; brothers, Bobby Joe Horten and Bryan Keith Horten; grandparents, Mary Lou Arzola, Marilyn Horten, Joe Rodriguez and wife, Claudia; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and many friends; mother-in-law, Gracie McGlauflin and husband, Thomas; brother-in-law, Angelo Cavazos; and sisters-in-law; Misty Serrano and Amber Serrano; and best friend of 27 years, Natasha Hayenga.Pallbearers are: Randy Hinguanzo, Fidel Lopez, John Olvera, Ignacio Guerrero, Jr., Thomas McGlauflin, Paul Serrano, Jesse Serrano, Jr., and Charles Lara.
Serrano, Tristan D.
To plant a tree in memory of Tristan Serrano as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.