Charles SepulvedaOctober 22, 1933 - December 17, 2019Charles "Chale" Sepulveda, age 86, of Waco, Texas, went to be with the Lord after a long illness at The Brazos of Waco on December 17, 2019. Graveside services will be 1:00 p.m., Monday, December 23, at Rosemound Cemetery, 3201 S 12th St, Waco, TX, with Pastor David Cozart officiating. The family will receive visitors from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m., Sunday, December 22, at Pecan Grove Funeral Home, 3124 Robinson Drive, Waco.Online guestbook www.pecangrovefuneral.com.
