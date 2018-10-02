Juan Senicero, Sr.Jan. 8, 1938 - Sept. 29, 2018Juan Senicero, Sr., of Waco, Texas, went to be with the Lord peacefully on Saturday, September 29, 2018, at Providence Hospice Place surrounded by his family and friends. Visitation for Mr. Senicero will be held from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m., Tuesday, October 2, at OakCrest Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held at 7:00 p.m., Wednesday, October 3, with Pastor Jaime Zuniga officiating. Burial will be Thursday, October 4, family and friends will meet at 11:00 am at OakCrest Funeral Home and follow to Oakwood Cemetery.Juan was born, January 8, 1938, in Reagan, Texas, the son of Paula and Augustine Senicero. He was the youngest of three siblings.He enlisted in the U.S. Army at the age of 17, and served in the U.S. Army as a Private First Class in the 1950's. On November 8, 1976, Juan married the love of his life Juanita Hernandez, a marrage that has lasted 42 wonderful years. He worked for Ford Motor Company in Milpitas, CA from 1974 to 1983, and Western Exterminator Company from 1995 to 2003. After retirement, he and Juanita moved to Waco, where Juan enjoyed Pastoring, ministering, reading his Bible, attending church and doing yard work.He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Soltero; sister Mary; daughters, Rosie and Shirley; daughter-in-law, Monica Senicero; nephew, Eddie; and niece Paula.He is survived by his wife, Juanita H. Senicero; daughters, Irene, Margaret, Elizabeth, Racheal, Paula, and Victoria; sons, David, Manuel, Samuel, Russell, and Gabriel; son-in-law, Jose David Monge; 30 plus grandchildren and great grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.Pallbearers will be son Manuel, son-in-law Jose David, Nephews Johnny Mendoza, Ignacio Cervantes, Daniel Senicero and Daniel Senicero, Jr.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
+1
+1
Photo Gallery
- Updated
A roll call of notable people who have died in 2018:
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Dr. Myatt Waco Heart
Currently Open
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.