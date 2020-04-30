Juanita H. Senicero Feb. 27, 1949 - April 25, 2020 Juanita H. Senicero, 71, of Waco, TX, went to be with the Lord April 25, 2020, at home surrounded by her loved ones. Funeral services will be at 1:30 p.m., Friday, May 1, at OakCrest Funeral Home, with Pastor Jaime Zuniga, Sr. officiating. Burial will follow at Oakwood Cemetery. Drive by visitation will be 6 to 8 p.m., Thursday, April 30, at OakCrest Funeral Home. All Covid-19 restrictions will be observed. State required social distancing will be practiced at both events, and wearing facial masks is encouraged. Juanita was born February 27, 1949, in Del Rio, Texas, the daughter of Apolonia and Antonio Hernandez, she was the second to last of seven siblings. She was raised in San Jose, California, and grew into a beautiful woman who worked for a few years. However, when she met the love of her life, Juan Senicero, Sr., she became a retired homemaker and dedicated her life to raising her five children. She also helped raise eight of her stepchildren who she loved and cared for just as her own. When Mother smiled, she lit up the room, always encouraging others to do their best. Mother loved fashion, she'd always look stylish in whatever she wore. She was preceded in death by her husband of 42 years, Juan; daughters, Shirley and Rosie. Mrs. Senicero is survived by her daughters, Racheal Guerrero, Elizabeth Agullion, Paula Orozco, Victoria Mange, Margaret Hernandez, Irene Marquinhos; sons, Russell Ross, Manuel Senicero, Gabriel Senicero, Samuel Senicero, David Senicero; sons-in-law, Luis Alvarez, Jose David Monge Villatoro, Victor Agullio and Ramon Hernandez; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Please visit the guest book at www.oakcrestwaco.com.
+1
+1
Tags
Photo Gallery
Most Popular
-
Affidavit: Grandson beats grandparents with frying pan
-
Ready or not, Waco stores welcome retail-to-go
-
As people stay home, Earth turns wilder and cleaner. These before-and-after images show the change.
-
Sascee's Southern Eatery in TV spotlight on ‘Texas Bucket List’
-
Car magnate, philanthropist Allen Samuels dies at 86
In memory
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.