Rex SeltersMay 26, 1939 - November 25, 2019Rex Richard Selters, 80, passed away on Monday, November 25, 2019. Visitation will be held at 10:00 a.m., Saturday, November 30, at First Presbyterian Church, 1100 Austin Avenue, Waco. Following the visitation, a celebration of the Resurrection of our Lord will be held at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, at First Presbyterian. A graveside service will follow at Oakwood Cemetery, 5th and LaSalle, Waco, Texas.Rex was born May 26, 1939, the third son of Beula and George Selters of Macomb, Illinois, where George was superintendent of schools. Rex graduated from Western Illinois High School in Macomb in 1957. He earned a Bachelor of Arts and Master of Arts degrees from Bob Jones University, Greenville, South Carolina. He completed a Bachelor of Divinity degree from Columbia Theological Seminary, Decatur, Georgia, in 1962 and a Master of Arts degree in psychology from Columbia University in New York City in 1968. Moving to Waco in 1969, Rex earned his Ph.D. degree in Psychology from Baylor University.Rex and Anita Lorene Harvey met in college at Bob Jones University and were married December 28, 1961, in Springfield, Ohio. God has blessed them with 58 years of marriage and two wonderful sons, George Alan and Daniel Harvey. George, CFP, currently is vice-president and senior financial advisor with Raymond James in El Paso, Texas. Dan has worked in the aerospace industry at Johnson Space Center, Northrop Grumman in San Diego, and Lockheed Martin in Fort Worth. At Lockheed Martin he was part of the team that created collision avoidance software which was recently awarded the Robert J. Collier trophy placed in the Smithsonian Air and Space Museum.Rex was a member of the American Psychological Association, the Texas Psychological Association, and Kiwanis International. He was a life sponsor of Ducks Unlimited.Rex was ordained a Presbyterian minister in Illinois and served as pastor in Aledo, Illinois, and Brooklyn, New York City. He also preached at many churches in Texas and led youth and adult workshops and retreats.After completing his doctorate, he spent the rest of his career as a psychologist first with MHMR and then in private practice. During this time he taught seven courses in psychology at Baylor University. He called himself a "pinch hitter" for professors who were away from the university. One of the delights of his career was serving as the primary supervisor of 27 doctoral students in psychology. In this position a student spent a year with the supervisor two days per week witnessing the teacher in practice, and then the teacher supervised the student in performing psychological practices. During this time Rex was also appointed as an adjunct professor in Community Psychiatry at the University of Texas Medical Branch at Galveston.One of the most interesting tasks of his career was working with local police departments. All Texas law enforcement officers must undergo a psychological evaluation to help determine their suitability for the positions. Dr. Selters conducted hundreds of such evaluations in this county. He also taught in the Waco Police Academy such topics as stress management, race relations, and shotgun employment.Rex was preceded in death by his father, George; his mother, Beula; and his brother, Larry.He is survived by his wife, Anita; his older brother, Weldon of Glendale, California; his son, George and wife, Sylvia; grandchildren, Linday Selters and husband, Justin Atteberry, Dane Selters, Brianna, Carley, and Carlos Granillo; and his son, Dan.The family wishes to thank Michael Harvey at pulmonary rehab and Matt Pattillo, M.D., of Waco Lung Associates for their special care and help during Rex's illness. Memorials may be give to the First Presbyterian Church of Waco, Texas, and Providence Hospice Place, 300 Highway 6, Waco, Texas 76712.Littlepage Funeral Home
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.