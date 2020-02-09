Betty SelmanMarch 29, 1941 - Feb. 6, 2020Betty Selman, age 78, of Elm Mott, passed away Thursday, February 6, 2020. Funeral Service will be held 2 p.m., Tuesday, February 11, 2020 at Aderhold Funeral Home Chapel in West. Burial will follow at Bold Springs Cemetery. The family will receive visitors from 6 to 8 p.m., Monday, at the funeral home.

