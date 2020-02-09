Betty SelmanMarch 29, 1941 - Feb. 6, 2020Betty Selman, age 78, of Elm Mott, passed away Thursday, February 6, 2020. Funeral Service will be held 2 p.m., Tuesday, February 11, 2020 at Aderhold Funeral Home Chapel in West. Burial will follow at Bold Springs Cemetery. The family will receive visitors from 6 to 8 p.m., Monday, at the funeral home.
Selman, Betty
To send flowers to the family of Betty Selman, please visit Tribute Store.
Service information
Feb 11
Funeral Service
Tuesday, February 11, 2020
2:00PM
2:00PM
Aderhold Funeral Home Chapel
808 South Reagan
West, TX 76691
808 South Reagan
West, TX 76691
Guaranteed delivery before Betty's Funeral Service begins.
Feb 10
Visitation
Monday, February 10, 2020
6:00PM-8:00PM
6:00PM-8:00PM
Aderhold Funeral Home Chapel
808 South Reagan
West, TX 76691
808 South Reagan
West, TX 76691
Guaranteed delivery before Betty's Visitation begins.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.