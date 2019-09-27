Gary SelfDec. 31, 1944 - Aug. 29, 2019Gary Self, of Keller, Texas, passed away on Thursday, August 29, 2019 in Colleyville, Texas. He will always be remembered as a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle and friend to all that knew and loved him. He was born on December 31, 1944 in Leavenworth, Kansas to Viola Smith Self and Beryl Self.Gary was a devoted husband, married to Rita Self, his wife of 53 years. He was an amazing father to their two sons, Mike and Greg Self and their wives, Julie and Lisa. He was a wonderful grandfather to his six grandchildren that adored him and a role-model of love, respect and responsibility to his whole family. He will be greatly missed.Gary was a proud member of the Waco community for 25 years where he worked and dedicated his time to multiple Waco Organizations that serve the community. In 2004, Gary retired from Sears as the Waco Sears Store Manager after 40 years of service. He was a member and the President of the Northwest Rotary, Board Member and President of the Dr. Pepper Museum, and member and President of the Senior Golf League at the Cottonwood Golf Course. Gary was a devout Catholic and a very active member of St. Jerome's Catholic Church where he was instrumental in multiple church fundraisers and expansion committees along with being a member of the Knights of Columbus. Additionally, he volunteered at Providence Hospital where he was on the board of the Providence Foundation. His interests and hobbies were spending time with his family, boating, fishing, golfing and watching the Baylor Lady Bears Win National Championships. In 2014, he and Rita moved to Keller, Texas to be closer to family.Gary is survived by his wife, Rita; son, Mike Self and wife, Julie, of Rowlett, Texas; son, Greg Self and wife, Lisa, of Keller, Texas; grandchildren: Audrey, Ashton, Alanna, Wyatt, Tadie and Avery; brother and sister-in-law, Robert and Marilyn Self of Ft. Smith, Arkansas; sister and brother-in-law, Debbie and Larry Morgan of Tulsa, Oklahoma.He was preceded in death by his sister, Brenda Kay; mother and father, Beryl and Viola Self; and brothers, Ronald and Johnny Self.The family would like to thank Ellery Arbor Memory Care Center in Colleyville, Texas, for their loving care they displayed daily while Gary was a resident there.The funeral services will be held at St. Jerome's Catholic Church in Waco, Texas on Saturday, September 28, 2019, with Rosary service at 10:15 a.m., funeral mass at 11:00 a.m., and inurnment will follow at the church Columbarium.In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Association. The family requests that donations be made towards research in Gary Self's name at act.alz.org/donate or 225 N. Michigan Ave., Fl. 17, Chicago, IL 60601.Lucas Funeral Home1601 S. Main St.,Keller, TX 76248(817) 753-6800
