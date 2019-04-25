David SelfJune 18, 1942 - March 29, 2019Memorial service for David and Claire Self will be held at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, April 27, 2019, at First Baptist Church, in Lott, Texas.David, age 76, passed away March 29, 2019, in a Temple V.A. Care facility. He was born June 18, 1942, in Rosebud, to James Truett and Ava Lou Self. He graduated from Lott High School in 1960. He then proudly serve six years in the United States Navy. David married Claire Rosen in Philadelphia, PA, June 25, 1964. He worked for Oscar Mayer in Philadelphia until he was transferred to Columbia, MO, in 1978. He continued working for them until his retirement. David later went to work for Boyce-Bynum Pathology Laboratory.Claire passed away October 21, 2011. Her parents were Sam and Marian Rosen. Her surviving siblings are sister, Nora, and brother, Daniel.David and Claire are survived by two sons, Brian (Debbie) of Apex, NC, and Scott of Charlotte, NC; and four grandchildren, and one great-grandchild. David is survived by six siblings, Ardath Friudenberg, Ann Thrasher, Mary Lou Renfro, John Self, Elaine Hudson, and Cecil SelfSign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
