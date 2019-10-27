Bernice SelfSept. 1, 1930 - Oct. 24, 2019Bernice Self passed away Thursday, October 24, 2019. Services will be 11:00 a.m., Tuesday, October 29, at Wilkirson-Hatch-Bailey Chapel with Pastor Charles Howard officiating. Burial will follow at Oakwood Cemetery. Visitation will be 4:00 to 6:00 p.m., Sunday, October 27, at Wilkirson-Hatch-Bailey Funeral Home.Bernice was born September 1, 1930, in Falls County, Texas, to Herman and Selma Plagens. Bernice worked at Cen-Tex Dental Lab for 37 years, from 1968-2005. She loved her home, her family, cooking and entertaining for all holidays and birthday celebrations - any occasion for family & friends to be together! She also enjoyed her job, especially the people she served. Bernice loved life!She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Paul Witt Self; brothers, John and Gene Plagens.She is survived by her daughter, Beverly Guidroz; her son, Cliff Sharpless, Jr.; sister, Betti Easterwood; grandsons, Stephen and Paul Guidroz; and many other family members.Pallbearers are Stephen Guidroz, Paul Guidroz, Rodney Easterwood, Tim Frenzel, Frank Burrola, and Dean Johnson.A special thank you to Lakeshore Village and St. Catherine's skilled nursing facilities for their loving care.The family invites you to leave a message or memory on our "Tribute Wall" at www.WHBfamily.com.

Tags

Load entries