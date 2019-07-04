Olene O. SeitzDec. 6, 1929 - July 2, 2019Olene O. Seitz, 89, passed away peacefully and joined her Lord and Savior and loved ones in Heaven on Tuesday, July 2, 2019. Services will be held at 10:00 am, Saturday, July 6, 2019, at Pecan Grove Funeral Home in Robinson, Texas. Burial will follow Saturday at the Knox City Cemetery at approximately 4:30 p.m. in Knox City, Texas. The family will receive visitors from 6 to 8 p.m., Friday, July 5, 2019 at the funeral home.Olene was born December 6, 1929, in Knox City, Texas, to Finnice and Othella Myrick Walker. She graduated from Knox City high school and attended two years of college at Texas Women's University in Denton, Texas, where she majored in Art. She returned to Knox City where she met and married Cecil W. Seitz on June 22, 1957. In 1964, Cecil and Olene moved to Dalhart, Texas where they raised their children. Throughout her life, Olene held the job she loved the most, being a stay at home mother. She was always a loving and supportive wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She was most proud of her family and loved sharing stories of her life and theirs. She was an active member of the First Baptist Church in Dalhart.Olene was preceded in death by her parents; her husband of 41 years, Cecil; son, Finnice Lee; sister, Winifred Walker White; and niece, Karen Lea White.She is survived by daughters, Jalene Seitz Buysman and husband, Roger, of Bushland, Texas, and Deanna Seitz French of Robinson, Texas; grandchildren, Lene McNabb Walters and husband, Shawn, of Evansville, Indiana, and Trevor Finnice French of Deer Park, Texas; great-grandchildren, Ethan and Logan Walters; sister, Jean Turnbow of Heiskell, Texas; brother-in-law, Glenn Seitz and wife, Martha, of Dallas, Texas; special family friends, Penny Ostrom of Robinson, Texas, Ryan Pratt of Houston, Texas, Gary Brashears of Brownfield, Texas; and numerous nieces and nephews.Olene loved her family and friends dearly and will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her.The family wishes to thank Right At Home caregiver services, especially Peggy Baggett, Brenda Townsend, and Karen Richman, for the love and excellent care they gave their mother for the last several years. Many thanks to Interim Healthcare Services for the hospice care they provided, and nurse practitioner, Lorrie Smith, for medical services, but especially for her loving friendship. The family also wishes to thank the wonderful women of the Meadowbrook Baptist Church homebound program for the visits, treats, and most of all love, shown to their mother.In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Meadowbrook Baptist Church building fund at 1207 N. Old Robinson Rd., Robinson, Texas 76706.Online guestbook www.pecangrovefuneral.com.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
