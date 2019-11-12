Modesta SegoviaJune 15, 1935 - Nov. 10, 2019Modesta Segovia, 84, of Waco, Texas, passed away Sunday, November 10, 2019. Funeral services will be at 11:00 a.m., Wednesday, November 13, 2019, at First Spanish Assembly of God Church, with the Rev. Frank Alvarado officiating. Burial will follow at Oakwood Cemetery. Visitation will begin at 6:00 p.m, and the prayer service at 7:00 p.m., Tuesday, November 12, 2019, at First Spanish Assembly of God Church, 3301 Clay Avenue, Waco, Texas.Modesta was born June 15, 1935, in Reagan, Texas, to Alex and Martha (Vela) Garcia. She married Jesse Segovia on August 16, 1953. She was a homemaker and has been a member of First Spanish Assembly of God Church for over 40 years, where she served for many years in the Women's Ministry. She was a great supporter of her husband, who was a pioneer in the development of the Hispanic community in Waco. Modesta was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and friend who was known for her loyalty and devotion to all. Her faith in God was top priority in her life and she extended that love to everyone she encountered.She was preceded in death by her parents; two brothers, Victor and Jesse Garcia; sister, Isabel Garcia; and her husband, Jesse R. Segovia.She is survived by her loving children, Blanca Fajardo and husband, Armando "Mando", Diana Balderas and husband, Domingo; sons, Mario Jesse Segovia, Richard Segovia and wife, Kathy, Oscar Segovia and wife, Charlotte, and John Charles Segovia; grandchildren, Armando Fajardo, Jr., Inez Hayes and husband, Eric, Jessica Erickson and husband, John, Marc Fajardo and wife, Candice, John Dale Segovia and wife, Shae, Michelle Swain and husband, Damon, Denise Norwood and husband, Justin, Kristen Greer and husband, Stanton, Jonathan Segovia, Paul Louis Fajardo and wife, Jennifer, Andronicus Kitchens and husband, Donald, Andrea Johnson and husband, Jonathan, and April Segovia; 30 great-grandchildren; four great-great-grandchildren; sisters, Charlotte Castillo and husband, Lalo, Alicia Martian and husband, Leo, Delia Grandfield, Mary Ann Dalrymple and husband, Craig, and Sylvia Garcia; brothers, Julian Robert Garcia, Fred Garcia, and Manuel Tristan. She leaves behind many friends, hermanas, and "adopted" children that meant so much to her.Pallbearers are: Armando Fajardo, Jr., Marc Fajardo, John Dale Segovia, Eric Grant Hayes, Jonathan Segovia, April Segovia, Marc Angelo Fajardo, and Garrett Christian SwainHonorary Pallbearers are: Paul Louis Fajardo, Ethan Gage Segovia, Aiden Blaine Segovia, Matthew Campos, John Vela and Danny Bardoza.In Lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to First Spanish Assembly of God Church, 3301 Clay Avenue, Waco, Texas 76711.
