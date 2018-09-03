Waco, TX (76701)

Today

Scattered thunderstorms this morning, then mainly cloudy during the afternoon with thunderstorms likely. High 87F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Locally heavy rainfall possible..

Tonight

Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low 74F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%.