Jon SeetonNov. 27, 1946 - Sept. 1, 2018Jon Loyd Seeton, 71, quietly entered the gates of heaven at 8:15 p.m., September 1, 2018, after his battle with cancer. A memorial service will be 4:00 p.m., Sunday, September 9, at Grace Gardens Funeral Home, Woodway, Texas. A visitation with the family will begin at 3:00 p.m.Jon was born, November 27, 1946, in Ft. Worth, Texas, Harris Hospital to Loyd and Norene Seeton of Mansfield, Texas. He attended all 12 grades of school in Mansfield. He graduated high school in 1964, the next day joined the United States Air Force for four years, with one year in Vietnam. With an honorable discharge in 1969, he attended UTA of Arlington, Texas, where he acquired an Electrical Tech Degree in 1972. He then gained employment with Mobil Oil for five years. That experience pushed him to become a sought-after Seismograph Consultant needed all over the United States for the next 20 plus years. He left the oil trade and finally retired after ten years as a TXU board operator in Waco, Texas. Afterwards he spent his days enjoying his family and his yard.He met the love of his life Theressa "Risa" Ellis in Waco, Texas, November 6, 1986. After nine years they married on December 19, 1995.Jon was preceded by his father, Loyd Seeton and mother, Juana Norene Brandon Seeton.Survived by wife, Theressa Ellis Seeton of Waco, Texas,; two stepchildren, LaResa Diane Reeder of Ft. Worth, Texas, and Ronny Lee "Rusty" Reeder Jr. and wife, Brandy Baca, of College Station, Texas; six grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; step-mother, Betty Pogue Seeton of Midlothian Texas; sister, Juanda Seeton Hanson of Burleson, Texas; sister, Teressa Seeton Isom and husband, Richard Isom of Midlothian Texas; and several nieces and nephews.Special Tribute to Westside Campus of Care and Community Hospice Care of Fort Worth, Texas. To the Robert Osborn Family of North Richland Hills, Texas that created a bond as one of the family during the Hospice time with Robert and Jon.Jon wanted all to know that he was ready to go, but would dearly miss the ones left behind.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
